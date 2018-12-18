Boxer who had throat cut by bullies gives free lessons to young people

Professional boxer John Quigley, 28, has set up a GoFundMe after realising his current boxing gym is not suitable for children. (Source: Instagram @johnnyquig)

A professional boxer who had his throat cut by bullies as a child is giving free boxing lessons to young people going through the same experience.

John ‘Johnny’ Quigley, 28, from Kirkby, Liverpool, says he was inspired to start offering the lessons after witnessing a young boy being attacked by a gang while he was on the school run.

He was driving to pick up his son and nephew from Maghull, Liverpool but was unable to help as he was in a rush.

On the way back he looked around and happened to find the boy cowering behind a tree, crying.

Johnny told Yahoo News UK: “I saw the gang coming towards him again, so I stopped them and brought the boy into my car.

“He was refusing to tell his mum about it because he said she would overreact, so I gave his mum my number and offered him free boxing lessons.

“I know how he feels because I got bullied when I was younger.”

“I’ve been boxing since I was six so the kids knew I could fight but one time one of them picked up a crushed can, jumped me and sliced my throat.”

My Free Class For Kids Saturday 2:30pm Kirkby ABC 12-16yrs

Sunday 10am Kirkby ABC 8-12yrs If your kid is coming to any of these classes could you message me to confirm please. 👍 Please note that these classes are designed for those who have been bullied. — ★Johnny Boy Quigley★ (@johnnyquig) December 5, 2018





Johnny says some parents are frantic because they don’t know what to do to stop the bullying (Source: Instagram @johnnyquig) More

Although the boy didn’t take him up on the offer, news of the free boxing classes spread and soon parents were sending him messages about them.

Johnny started giving lessons from the gym he trains at, but was only able to do the times when the gym is free.

He also realised the atmosphere of a professional boxing gym was too intimidating for young children so he started a GoFundMe page in order to create his own gym specifically for the children.

“After I posted the GoFundMe, I’ve been receiving messages from not only all around the country but also the US, Australia and New Zealand, asking me where the building is and telling me about their kid’s stories.

“I’ve got so many messages sometimes I can’t sleep because I want to read them all.

“I have two kids of my own so I understand these parents’ feelings, if one of my kids got bullied I’d be sick to my core.

8-12yr class this morning, massive improvement already from last week not Just in their boxing but their confidence, only 3 in the class today but I’ll reiterate even if 1 kid turned up and I was helping them,that will do 👍🥊 pic.twitter.com/bVN6278GD5 — ★Johnny Boy Quigley★ (@johnnyquig) December 16, 2018





“I’ve had nurses who specialise in mental health and nutritionists offering me their services for free in case the children want them.

“Plumbers and electricians have also gotten in touch saying they would help with installation of lights and showers at the new gym.”

And it’s not just ordinary people who have been reacting to the GoFundMe.

News of the initiative even reached the Knowsley MP George Howarth, who has said he is willing to sit down and listen to what Johnny has to say.

Johnny has been overwhelmed with the support he has received and wants the new boxing gym up and running as soon as possible.

He said: “I’m only a boxer, that’s all I know but I just want to try to help.”

Johnny Quigley winning the gold medal in the Youth Commonwealth Games in India in 2008. More

Johnny is a super featherweight boxer who had a decorated career as an undefeated amateur before turning professional in 2012.

In 2008 he won his division in the Youth Commonwealth Games in Pune, India.