Boxing Day charity dip raises thousands

Hundreds of people have taken a plunge into the North Sea off the Norfolk coast to help raise funds for a mental health charity.

The Boxing Day event in Cromer, organised by the North Norfolk Beach Runners, has taken place annually for more than 30 years after it started as a "bit of a dare".

This year's event has raised more than £4,000 for the Norwich branch of Mind in memory of 19-year-old Niall Brown who used to run with the club and took his own life earlier in the year.

His father Mearle Brown said: "We need to keep the awareness of mental health out there. I'd like to say thank you to the town of Cromer, friends and family, because everybody has been so supportive over this sad situation."