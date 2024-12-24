What is Boxing Day? What to know about traditions, origins and where it's celebrated

Christmas Eve is upon us and, after that, Christmas Day. In the States, the day after Christmas is usually reserved for coming down from the hectic holiday - that is, if you're lucky enough not to have to head straight back into the office.

Across the pond and in other Commonwealth countries, however, Dec. 26 is yet a continuation of the Christmas holiday called Boxing Day. Observed in Britain, Canada, and beyond, the celebration is believed to have originated in Victorian times.

While the traditional did not travel to the U.S. with the early colonists, it is still popular elsewhere, giving revelers not only another day free from work, but a second flurry of gift-giving, shopping, eating, and sports-watching.

Here's what to know about Boxing Day, its origins, and how it became the celebration it is today.

What is Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated after Christmas Day, on Dec. 26. It is usually marked by gift-giving, celebrations and sporting events.

When December 26 falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the bank holiday is officially celebrated the following Monday.

Where is Boxing Day celebrated?

Boxing Day is celebrated in Great Britain and some Commonwealth countries, especially Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, according to Encylopedia Britannica.

Boxing Day falls on Dec. 26.

Origins of Boxing Day

The origins of the holiday are a bit muddled, though the generally accepted theory is rooted in Victorian England.

During the reign of Queen Victoria, servants, tradespeople, and the poor typically were given presents. The servants worked on Christmas Day and would have the next day off to go visit their own families. So, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the upper class would take leftover food, goods, or money and put them in boxes to give out to the poor.

Another theory says it derives from the opening of alms boxes provided by the church as opposed to gifts given by employers, according to Encylopedia Britannica.

The 26 also coincides with St. Stephen’s Day, a holiday celebrated in parts of Europe and named after the first Christian martyr who was known for helping the poor, according to Farmer's Almanac.

Evolution of Boxing Day

While the holiday had its roots in giving back to the poor, like many modern celebrations, it's shifted and become more associated with shopping and sports.

Boxing Day is an an official bank holiday in Britain, Canada, New Zealand and most of Australia. While boxes aren't typically given to the poor anymore, it's not unusual for service employees to get bonuses around this time of year, says Britannica.

It's typical for families to invite others over to enjoy a casual lunch made from Christmas Day leftovers. Many will also head out to stores to shop post-Christmas sales or make exchanges and returns.

Traditionally, sporting events include horse races, foxhunting, and rugby, according to Britannica. Foxhunting was later modified or banned altogether, with football matches taking its place. Other popular sporting events include ice hockey, cricket and boxing.

