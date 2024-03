Boxing great Roberto Duran receiving medical care for a heart problem

FILE - Boxing great Roberto Duran attends a news conference in New York, on Jan. 14, 2015. The family of boxing great Roberto Duran says he is receiving medical care for a heart problem. The 72-year-old Panamanian was a champion in four different weight classes. His family says he “has suffered a health complication due to an atrioventricular blockade." WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says in a social media post that Duran is being treated in a hospital in Panama. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — Boxing great Roberto Duran was receiving medical care for a heart problem, the family of the 72-year-old Panamanian said Saturday.

Duran, who was a champion in four different weight classes, “has suffered a health complication due to an atrioventricular blockade,” his family said in a statement on Duran's Instagram account.

“We are waiting for results so that we can provide more information on his health,” the statement continued. “We thank our relatives, friends and all of his supporters who are praying for him.”

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said in a social media post that Duran was being treated in a hospital in Panama.

“His family is joined by the world in prayers for his successful and prompt recovery, he is a champion and will win this fight,” Sulaiman said in the post on X, formerly Twitter.

