Boxing star Ryan Garcia arrested for felony vandalism at Beverly Hills hotel

Boxer Ryan Garcia was arrested Saturday at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills on a charge of felony vandalism, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

A hotel representative said Garcia did more than $15,000 in damage based on an initial estimate, according to Lt. Chris Coulter.

Vandalism can carry a felony charge if the damage exceeds $400, according to California law.

Ryan Garcia reacts against Devin Haney during their WBC Super Lightweight title bout at Barclays Center.

Police responded to a call from the hotel, arrested Garcia at about 8:45 p.m. ET and brought him to the police station, according to Coulter.

Coulter said Garcia, 25, had “medical complaints” and was taken to a hospital, where he was released. Coulter said he had no additional information about the medical complaints.

Garcia was issued a court date and the case will be submitted to the district attorney’s office, which will decide whether to file formal charges, according to Coulter, who said he did not know the court date.

The arrest comes during a turbulent time for Garcia, who faces a possible suspension after testing positive for banned substances the day before and day of his April 20 fight against Devin Haney.

Garcia had exhibited erratic behavior for several weeks leading up to the fight that he won by majority decision.

Golden Boy Promotions, which represents Garcia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment submitted by email.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryan Garcia arrested for felony vandalism at Beverly Hills hotel