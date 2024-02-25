Boy, 10, raises nearly £7,000 after Arctic fundraising trek

A Northamptonshire boy who doctors thought might never walk has helped to raise nearly £7,000 for charity.

Lisa Thomson, 38, said the money had been donated after her son Caeden, 10, completed an Arctic trek in tribute to his late father.

Alan Thomson died from bowel cancer two years ago at the age of 40.

Caeden, brother Ashton, 12, sister Khya, 14, and Mrs Thomson took on the challenge to raise money for a hospice where Mr Thomson was cared for.

Mrs Thomson said the trek had raised about £6,800 for the Cynthia Spencer Hospice - and the NHS.

"Our Just Giving page is sitting at more than £6,300," she said.

The Thomson family - (from left) Lisa, Caeden, Khya, and Ashton - before their trip to Sweden

"There has been around £500 worth of direct donations to Cynthia Spencer."

The family, who live in Corby, hope to top £10,000.

Mrs Thomson added: "I'm itching for us to be able to hit the target."

'Ben Nevis'

Caeden, who has cerebral palsy, experienced temperatures of below -29C (-20F) during the week-long trip to Swedish Lapland.

Mrs Thomson said the trek had left the family "absolutely exhausted" and would have made her husband "massively" proud.

Caeden, who was born 12 weeks early, climbed Ben Nevis in 2020, alongside his mother, father, and brother and sister, to raise money for the charity Scope.

That adventure raised more than £20,000.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and X. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.ukor WhatsApp 0800 169 1830