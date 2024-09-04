Boy, 11, charged with murder in deaths of former Louisiana mayor and his daughter

Maya Yang
·2 min read
<span>Joe Cornelius Sr.</span><span>Photograph: City of Minden</span>
Joe Cornelius Sr.Photograph: City of Minden

An 11-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after the fatal shootings of a former Louisiana mayor and his daughter.

In a press conference on Tuesday, police chief Jared McIver of Minden, a small town in north-west Louisiana, said that at about 6.30am on Sunday police responded to reports of a shooting inside a house on Austin Street, according to local reports.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found 82-year-old Joe Cornelius Sr and 31-year old Keisha Miles dead with multiple gunshot wounds. They also found two hidden handguns with empty magazines. McIver said the calibers matched the shell casings that were found at the scene.

One neighbor told KSLA “About eight gunshots. Pow, pow, pow and then pow, pow, pow.”

During the news conference, McIver said the 11-year-old boy was related to the victims, adding that he “gave us a story at first that just didn’t add up” before saying that the boy later allegedly confessed to the shootings. McIver added that the boy’s grandmother, who is Miles’s mother, was present at the time of the boy’s alleged confession, NBC reports.

The boy did not appear remorseful, according to McIver.

“What I would say would be remorseful – sadness, sorrowful, apology, crying – none of those things happened,” he said.

A neighbor recalled to KSLA an alleged argument occurring between Cornelius Sr and the boy about credit charges over video games.

“I think that’s what happened. He was arguing with him, I heard them hollering and stuff … That was my cousin, I hate that that happened. Over a game,” the neighbor said.

Police have yet to announce a motive. McIver said at a press conference: “A lot of questions have arose about what is the why behind it? We do not know that yet … We are still piecing the puzzle pieces together.”

In a statement on Facebook, Minden’s mayor, Nick Cox, said: “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of Joe Cornelius Sr, a former long-time Minden city councilman and former appointed mayor of Minden. Joe Cornelius’s years of service to Minden were marked by his commitment and dedication to the betterment of our community … During this incredibly difficult time, I ask that we all keep Joe’s family in our thoughts and prayers. May they find comfort and strength in the midst of this tragedy.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Mum pays tribute to husband and three sons found dead in Surrey house

    A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.

  • Man on trial in France accused of repeatedly drugging and having his wife raped by at least 50 strangers for almost 10 years

    A man is on trial accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show.

  • Man convicted of impaired driving in Ontario ordered to jail after appeal fails

    Kevin Hyde’s appellate lawyer argued Tuesday for his conviction to be thrown out or his sentence reduced. As Catherine McDonald reports, the appeals were dismissed and the convicted impaired driver who killed an Oakville woman will have to start serving his 6.5-year sentence.

  • Missing man from Hay River, N.W.T., found dead in Alberta

    A man from Hay River, N.W.T., who has been missing for two months has been found dead in Alberta. Police are treating his death as a homicide.Tyler Peterson, 41, went missing in July. His disappearance triggered searches by RCMP and the community, and pleas from his family for information.Alberta RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that they located his body on Aug. 15 in Mackenzie County, a large municipality that covers much of the province's northwest area.A medical examiner identified his bo

  • Five children arrested on suspicion of murdering 80-year-old man in park

    The man died after he was assaulted in a Leicestershire park while walking his dog.

  • Alabama sets mid-October execution date for man who killed 5 in ax and gun attack

    MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a mid-October execution date for a man who admitted to killing five people with an axe and gun and later told a judge he was dropping his appeals so he could be put to death.

  • Suspect Named in Killing of National Title-Winning College Gymnast After Police Say He Was 'Known to' Her

    Chad T. Richards, 23, is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct while armed

  • Sweden's 'Queen of Trash' on trial for mountains of waste

    Bella Nilsson is one of 11 people charged in Sweden's biggest ever environmental crime trial.

  • Needles, knives and a deadly fire: Eastern Ontario town grapples with 'inevitable' tragedy

    Last month, a suspicious fire broke out at 159 John St. in Greater Napanee, Ont., and killed 67-year-old Walter Lasher. Sources say he was one of 14 tenants living there. (Emma Weller/CBC)With three upstairs windows blown out, a once beautiful neo-Victorian home in Greater Napanee, Ont., now stands charred and empty as a reminder of a deadly tragedy that several neighbours called "inevitable" due to the chaos inside.Last month, 67-year-old Walter Lasher died in a suspicious fire at the multi-uni

  • Neighbor charged with murder of couple who went missing from California nudist resort

    SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with the murder of two of his neighbors in a Southern California nudist community.

  • Former Gov. Hochul aide Linda Sun and husband arrested on federal charges

    NEW YORK — Linda Sun, a former aide to Gov. Kathleen Hochul, and her husband were arrested by federal authorities Tuesday, a month and a half after the feds raided their $3.5 million home in Manhasset. Sun and her husband Chris Hu were taken into custody early Tuesday morning and are expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court. A spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace’s office ...

  • Husband and Wife Drowned Together as Yacht Sank in Sicily, Autopsy Finds

    Seven people died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily, on Monday, Aug. 19

  • Disabled woman is only resident living in 50-room care home

    A disabled woman is the only resident living in a 50-room care home after it closed down - leaving her with nowhere else to go. Jackie Kennedy, 53, moved into the Blue Ribbon assisted living complex in January 2023 after being diagnosed with a string of chronic health issues. She has a damaged spine which restricts her movement as well as suffering with spondylitis and fibromyalgia. Despite enjoying a new lease of life in the sheltered housing complex in Coventry, bosses decided to close it down last year. The other residents moved into alternative accommodation but Jackie refused to leave and has been handed a section 21 eviction notice.

  • Man charged with ethnic intimidation after allegedly stabbing Philadelphia park ranger

    A man accused of stabbing a Philadelphia park ranger on Sunday has been charged with ethnic intimidation, police said. The suspect -- 34-year-old Thomas Riceman -- also faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and terroristic threats, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told ABC News. Police said they responded to reports of an assault Sunday afternoon in Rittenhouse Square, where they found the victim in the park's security booth suffering from multiple stab wounds.

  • Ex-head of Indian college where doctor was raped arrested for suspected graft

    KOLKATA (Reuters) -India's federal police said it had arrested the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata for alleged graft, after an investigation in the case of the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor on the premises. Sandip Ghosh, who resigned as principal of the British colonial-era college days after the incident became public, was arrested on Monday on charges of financial irregularities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said. The rape and murder case triggered widespread protests by doctors demanding greater safety for women at the workplace and justice for the 31-year-old doctor, whose body was found over three weeks ago.

  • 4 people were killed on a transit train near Chicago, apparently while sleeping, police say

    Four people who appeared to be sleeping on a Chicago transit train were fatally shot Monday morning, and a suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

  • Ex-pupil questions how a serial child abuser was allowed to teach at prestigious U.K. school

    Gildas Walton was devastated in 2013 to lose his best friend, James Glynn, to suicide. He was even more distraught when he learned of an allegation Glynn had made to his sister before his death.He told her that he'd been sexually abused by his teacher — a Canadian man named Paul Sheppard — when he was 10 years old, at the prestigious Ampleforth College boarding school in North Yorkshire, England. Walton has spent more than a decade trying to live with the death of his old classmate, only to rece

  • Coronation Street airs Joel's evil revenge against Dee-Dee

    Coronation Street has revealed Joel Deering's evil revenge against ex-finacée Dee-Dee Bailey.

  • Man charged after trying to drive over Peel police cars

    A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after trying to drive over police cars in an allegedly stolen vehicle, police say, in an incident widely shared on social media after it happened in Mississauga Tuesday.It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at Westwood Square near Goreway Drive and Etude Drive, acting Sgt. Sarah Patten said in an email to CBC News."It was reported that an individual in a Ford Bronco had stolen from a store a few weeks ago and had returned and was in possession of weapons,"

  • New Year reveller Harry Pitman, 16, killed in ‘blink of an eye’, court told

    The teenager had joined the crowd gathered on Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks display over the River Thames when he was stabbed in the neck.