Boy, 11, Dead After Being Swept Out to Sea as His Father Looked on During Fishing Outing

The boy has been identified as Laith Alaid, whose family moved to Australia from Iraq

Getty A file photo of the Entrance in Australia

The body of a boy who was swept away during a fishing outing with his family in Australia is believed to have been found.



The New South Wales Police Force said in a news release that authorities were notified on Sunday, Nov. 3, that a child had been swept into the ocean while attempting to cross the Entrance Channel, which is located in the mouth of the Tuggerah Lake.



An extensive multi-agency search for the missing boy was subsequently conducted, with ongoing taskings continuing today," officials added.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, around 2:30 p.m. local time, authorities were called to the scene following reports that a body had been located in the water.

Related: Body of Woman Swept Away in Flood Caused by Hurricane Helene Found More Than a Month Later

“While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing boy,” the New South Wales Police Force said in its statement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A spokesperson for the New South Wales Police Force told PEOPLE in an email on Nov. 6 that the matter is now in the hands of the coroner and no further updates are likely.

While the New South Wales Police Force has not named the victim, Sky News, 9News and News.com.au have identified the boy as 11-year-old Laith Alaid.

According to a Monday, Nov. 4, update by police, a 43-year-old man was attempting to cross the Entrance Channel with his four sons, when the 11-year-old boy was "swept into the ocean by the current."

Related: Girl, 4, and Brother, 2, Swept to Their Deaths by Rapid River at California Picnic Area

“Lots of people try and move across that channel, it is not advised though,” Inspector David Piddington told reporters earlier this week, The Guardian reported.



Police noted in their Nov. 4 update that as the father tried to reach his son, his other children were being looked after by bystanders.

Authorities are uncertain why the family, who reportedly moved to Australia from Iraq, crossed the channel, although Piddington said it was a “shortcut” from the beach, according to News.com.au.

Related: Search Underway for Woman, 33, Swept Away in Grand Canyon Flash Flood

The boy's family issued a statement expressing gratitude to those involved in the search before his body was found, Sky News and The Guardian reported.

“Thank you to all the volunteers, emergency services, and members of the Central Coast community, who have selflessly dedicated their time and resources to the search efforts," they wrote. "During this difficult time, we kindly request privacy from the media as we support each other."

