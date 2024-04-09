Advertisement
Boy, 11, dies after dirt bike crash in Palm City

WPTV- West Palm Beach Scripps

An 11-year-old boy died Friday night after a crash involving a dirt bike in Palm City, Martin County officials said Monday.