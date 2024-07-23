Boy, 11, stands by railroad tracks for two days asking others to ‘please help bury my mama’ in heartbreaking scene

Eleven-year-old Kayden of Lindale, Georgia, holds a sign that reads, “Please help bury my Mama!" and stood by railroad tracks for days asking for assistance (GoFundMe)

An 11-year-old boy spent two days fundraising for his mom’s burial by holding a heartbreaking sign on the side of railroad tracks running through his Georgia town.

Kayden from Lindale, Georgia, held a sign that read, “Please help bury my Mama!” for two days this month. His mom, Shannon Mount, went into cardiac arrest and died on July 16 after spending several days on life support, according to her obituary.

Jennifer Grissom, Kayden’s cousin and guardian, has now launched a GoFundMe.

“Shannon did not have life insurance, she has an 11-year-old that is left without the only thing he ever knew,” Grissom wrote. “He has been standing on side of the road for 2 days with a sign to help bury his mama.”

The GoFundMe has raised more than $36,000, far surpassing Grissom’s original goal of $7,100. After funeral costs are covered, Grissom will use the extra money to buy clothes and school supplies for the 11-year-old, as well as start a college fund.

“Kayden had a mission and he went on it full force, with all the extra donations, his aunt Jessica Davis and I would like to make sure Kayden gets to do things children his age gets to do, sports, camps, etc,” Grissom wrote.

Mount’s obituary described her as a “straight shooter” who loved nature and animals. She had five children, including Kayden, and one grandkid. The Good Shepherd Funeral Home will hold her funeral on July 27.

Community members have rallied to support the family.

“I didn’t know this beautiful lady, but I ran across her son holding a sign asking for help to bury his Mother, that broke my heart into a million pieces, my deepest condolences and prayers going up for you all, just remember that she is always going to be with you all just listen to your heart,” one community member commented on Mount’s obituary page.

“God bless this young man,” another user posted on social media. “It’s so sad to know a child is having to bury his mom at an early age.”