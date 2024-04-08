Boy, 12, admits carrying machete but denies murder

One of two 12-year-old boys charged with murdering a man on playing fields has admitted possessing a machete at the scene.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, died in November last year on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park, Wolverhampton, where he had been found stabbed.

The accused pair, who cannot be named due to their age, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, where they both pleaded not guilty to his murder.

They spoke only to confirm their names and enter pleas during an hour-long hearing presided over by Mrs Justice Tipples.

One of the boys pleaded guilty to possessing a machete "without good reason or lawful authority" while his co-defendant denied the same charge.

They are set to face a trial of up to four weeks, scheduled to start on 29 April, with the venue yet to be decided.

