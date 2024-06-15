Boy, 12, arrested after teenager stabbed in back

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in the back.

The 17-year-old boy was attacked in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on Friday.

He was taken from Willbert Road to hospital at about 21:15 BST with injuries Nottinghamshire Police said were not currently believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

The 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, the force said.

Det Sgt Nathan Bingham said police would remain in the Willbert Road area on Saturday “to provide reassurance” to the public.

He said: "We are treating this as an isolated incident and reassurance patrols have been increased in the area as we continue to establish the facts of what happened.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to trace an outstanding suspect in connection with this incident.”

