Boy, 12, Flags Down Police Officer, Helps Save His Mother's Life After She Had a Seizure and Drove Into a Pond

Boy, 12, Flags Down Police Officer, Helps Save His Mother's Life After She Had a Seizure and Drove Into a Pond

Jonquetta Winbush was driving her vehicle with her two children inside when she had a seizure and drove into a pond

Getty

A 12-year-old boy from Texas is being hailed a hero for saving his mother's life after she had a seizure and drove her car into a pond with him and his sister inside.

West Orange police officer Charles Cobb's body cam footage, obtained by ABC News, shows the young boy, Dwight, desperately flagging down the officer to get help for his mother, 39-year-old Jonquetta Winbush.

"She's having a seizure! She's stuck, she's in the water!" he yells to Cobb while pointing, "Help her!"

Cobb reassures Dwight he'll bring him to his mother. He helps Dwight get in his patrol car as the child, who is nearly out of breath, tells Cobb, "Hurry!"

Related: Texas Boy, 12, Praised For Helping Save Mom's Life After She Had a Stroke While Doing Dishes

The officer instructs a panicked Dwight to "come on" before they arrive at a nearby pond. At the scene, the front of a gray sedan is seen fully submerged in the water as a girl, later identified as Dwight's 16-year-old sister Bri-Asia, walks around the rear of the vehicle.

On July 24, Winbush was driving her car with Dwight and Bri-Asia inside when she had a seizure and drove her car into a pond, according to the outlet.

"My nephew was able to swim out of the car to my niece, who then told him to go call for help," Winbush's sister Bevnisha Holman told ABC News.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

In the footage at the pond, Cobb sprints to his car to get a window punch, and other bystanders quickly spring into action.

Epifanio Munguia told the news station he was driving by when he saw the commotion. He pulled over and jumped out of his car to assist.

"I realized that it was happening at that very moment," he said. "I pulled over and I jumped in the water."

Related: Surgeon Mom Saves Umpire's Life at Son's Little League Baseball Game: 'It Was Just Fate'

Although they managed to break a rear window, the car began to sink into the pond. Winbush was rescued shortly after, Munguia said.

"As soon as we were opening the front door, I heard 'I got her.' And I felt like I won the lottery," Munguia said.

Winbush was pulled from the water unconscious and with no pulse, the outlet reports. She wasn't breathing, so Cobb immediately began performing CPR for several minutes.

Munguia recalled the moment "life started coming back into" Winbush as her pulse returned.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She spent over three weeks on a ventilator, however, is recovering well and breathing on her own, Holman shared as she thanked first responders for their quick life-saving efforts.

West Orange officials saluted Cobb and the other good Samaritans with a heroic award and a letter of commendation.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.