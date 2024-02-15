Boy, 13, allegedly sexually assaulted while being held in crowded Cairns watch house cell

Cairns District Police Headquarters. A boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by another detainee in a crowded cell at the Cairns police watch house. Photograph: Google maps

A 13-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by an older teenager in a crowded cell at the Cairns police watch house, amid ongoing warnings about the safety of children being held for long periods in police lockups.

Guardian Australia has confirmed several details about the incident, which was disclosed to a senior police officer at the watch house, and became the subject of questions in parliament on Thursday.

The boy, 13, was being held in a crowded cell with older boys at the time. The teen accused of the assault had been kept in the Cairns watch house for several weeks.

It is understood that after the 13-year-old disclosed the alleged assault, he was moved to another cell in the watch house, with different young people.

The Queensland Labor government suspended its Human Rights Act last year to allow the indefinite custody of children in adult police watch houses, due to overcrowding in youth detention centres.

Guardian Australia revealed last month that the situation in Cairns and some other north Queensland watch houses had become concerning, including claims young people were not being provided adequate food, medical attention or legal support.

Notes from a youth worker in January raised alarm about a “massive deterioration” in the physical and mental health of children kept in the watch house for long periods. It detailed one young person self-harming by banging his head against a wall and incidents including boys setting a blanket alight.

The alleged assault was mentioned briefly in the Queensland parliament on Thursday by Liberal National party MP Ann Leahy, who asked the premier, Steven Miles, whether he was aware of an incident involving a “young girl” being sexually assaulted in the watch house.

Miles responded by saying such allegations would not be referred to him, but that Leahy should contact police “because it’s very, very serious”.

Guardian Australia has confirmed the allegation relates to a boy – not a girl as mentioned in parliament – and had sent the Queensland Police Service a series of questions about it this week, prior to the matter being raised under parliamentary privilege.

Those questions included whether police had involved their internal affairs division – the ethical standards command – in the investigation given the allegation related to an incident that occurred while both children were in police care.

Police were also asked whether they had conducted any sort of risk assessment, or other decision-making process, prior to placing the boys in a cell together; and what support had been offered to the younger boy after he disclosed the allegation.

In a response sent on Thursday, the Queensland police service said: “given the sensitive nature of the matters raised we are seeking further advice, however cannot comment further at this time.”

In January, prior to the incident, a senior police officer working at the Cairns watch house sent an email saying officers “cannot meet” basic expectations to care for children in custody – including supplying regular food and toilet paper.

• In Australia, children, young adults, parents and teachers can contact the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or Bravehearts on 1800 272 831, and adult survivors can contact Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380. In the UK, the NSPCC offers support to children on 0800 1111, and adults concerned about a child on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adult survivors on 0808 801 0331. In the US, call or text the Childhelp abuse hotline on 800-422-4453. Other sources of help can be found at Child Helplines International