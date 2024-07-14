Boy, 13, arrested after child stabbed

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after a child was stabbed during an altercation involving several teenagers, police said.

Officers from Essex Police were called to Collingwood Road, Witham, at 17:05 BST on Saturday.

"It was reported one of the teenagers sustained an injury to their leg in the altercation, which was treated at the scene by paramedics," the force said.

The 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, a spokesman added.

Follow Essex news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related internet links