Boy, 13, faces charges of violent disorder after riot

Far-Right agitators in England and Northern Ireland have been rioting this week - Asadour Guzelian

A 13-year-old boy is among hundreds being prosecuted over the riots that swept the UK in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

The National Police Chief’s Council said on Saturday that 779 people have been arrested over violent disorder, of whom 349 have been charged.

Far-Right agitators in England and Northern Ireland attacked mosques, shops and hotels housing asylum seekers last week after reports on social media wrongly claimed that the man accused of stabbing three young children to death in the northern seaside town was a refugee on an MI6 terror watch list.

In Manchester, the teenager was one of eight suspected rioters who appeared in court to face charges of violent disorder.

At Bristol Magistrates’ Court, three others faced similar charges, including a scaffolder who pleaded guilty to having a knuckle duster in his pocket during a riot.

Lee James, 42, was arrested at his home in Southampton after police were told he had the weapon in Grosvenor Square, where the demonstration took place on Aug 7.

Had knuckle duster in pocket

The court heard on Saturday that James still had the knuckle duster in his pocket when he was detained.

Janet Brownlow, representing James, said he had attended the protest “out of curiosity” and wanted to stress that he is “not a racist”.

She said James had picked up the knuckle duster at a property he had previously worked on, and left it in his van, from where he had picked it up and then put it on before the protest.

“He put it on his fingers and couldn’t get it off,” Ms Brownlow told the court. “He has quite thick knuckles.”

The court heard videos on social media show James trying to remove the weapon from his hand.

Ms Brownlow said there was “no suggestion” James had threatened anyone with the knuckle duster.

She added: “He doesn’t use racist language and did not use racist language on that day.”

District Judge Lynne Matthews remanded James into custody ahead of his sentencing hearing at Southampton Crown Court on Aug 12.

Pleaded guilty

At the same court, Cassius Adamson, 19, of Lockleaze, Bristol, pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Bristol on Aug 3.

He will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday.

Christopher Howe, 53, from Plymouth, Devon, was also charged with violent disorder in Bristol on Aug 5.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Truro Crown Court on Sept 2.