Boy, 13, in hospital after Hastings bus stop stabbing

A 13-year-old boy has been stabbed at a bus stop in Hastings.

Sussex Police said officers were called to Southdown Avenue in the town on Saturday at 15:30 GMT.

The teenager, who was taken to hospital, said he had been approached by two males who demanded he give them his coat before he was assaulted.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, police confirmed, and witnesses are being asked to contact the force.

