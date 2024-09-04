Boy, 14, charged with murder of 80-year-old grandfather Bhim Kohli who was attacked in Franklin Park in Leicestershire

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 80-year-old grandfather Bhim Kohli.

Mr Kohli was attacked while walking his dog in a park in Leicestershire on Sunday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Andrew Baxter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence from Leicestershire Police and has authorised a charge of murder against a 14-year-old boy in relation to the death of Bhim Sen Kohli.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that the youth has a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

The boy will appear at Leicester Youth Court on Thursday morning.

Earlier Mr Kohli's family described him as a "loving and caring" person.

They said in a statement released through the force: "Bhim was a loving husband, dad and grandad. He was also a son, brother and uncle.

"He adored his grandkids with all his heart and loved spending time with them. He really was such a loving, caring person whose life was centred around his family.

"Bhim loved to laugh. He was always very happy and talkative, the joker of the family and always loved to outsmart us with a smile."

A post-mortem examination found Mr Kohli died as a result of a neck injury pending further tests, Leicestershire Police said.

On Tuesday four other children - a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 - were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They were later released without further action.

Leicestershire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior contact with the victim.

Following further contact with the watchdog, the force has now made a mandatory referral.

The 14-year-old boy cannot be named for legal reasons.