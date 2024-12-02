Boy, 14, on e-bike seriously injured in 'hit and run' in Eltham

A teenager on an e-bike was involved in a crash in Eltham (Google Maps)

A 14-year-old boy riding an e-bike has been seriously injured in a “hit and run” crash in Eltham.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called at around 11.10am on Monday to a collision in Newmarket Green.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with leg injuries which could be life-changing, police said.

The car did not stop at the scene and the Met Police confirmed that no arrest has been made at this stage.

Enquiries are ongoing to find the vehicle and its driver.

Police officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told News Shopper: “We were called at 11.08am today (2 December) to reports of a road traffic collision on Newmarket Green, SE9.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a teenager at the scene and took them to hospital.”

Any witnesses yet to speak with police or anyone with dashcam or other footage is asked to call 101, ref 2591/02dec. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.