Boy, 14, stabbed to death on bus in Woolwich, southeast London

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death on a bus in Woolwich, in southeast London.

Police were called at around 2.30pm to reports of a stabbing on a bus on Woolwich Church Road near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road.

A boy, who police said had received stab wounds, was treated by paramedics.

But the teenager died at the scene shortly after medical help arrived.

Police have launched an investigation. No arrests have been made so far but officers are appealing for witnesses who were on the 472 bus.

A cordon and road closures were in place as of shortly before 5pm.

Superintendent Louise Sargent said the alarm was initially raised by a local police officer out on patrol.

She said it was a "worrying time" for local residents, and added: "Our thoughts at this time are with the victim's family and friends.

"This is a horrendous crime, and I can't imagine what they must be going through right now. We are working at pace to identify and arrest those involved.

"I know this will be a worrying time for everyone here in Woolwich, and all the more so given the very young age of the victim."

London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan also said his thoughts were with the family of the teenager, before adding: "This heart-breaking violence has absolutely no place in our city.

"I am in close contact with police leaders - an investigation is under way and local residents will see increased patrols in the local area."

It comes after an 18-year-old man was stabbed near a school in the same area on Monday.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Prince Imperial Road, Woolwich, at around 4.20pm.

The man was taken to hospital and remains in a potentially life-threatening condition.

Police do not currently believe the two attacks are linked.