Boy, 15, dies after being struck by drivers in Vaughan

York Regional Police are investigating after a teenager was struck and killed in Vaughan Thursday. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A 15-year-old boy has died after being struck by drivers in Vaughan Thursday morning, York Regional Police say.

Investigators say the incident happened around 7:24 a.m., and Weston Road is closed from Maria Antonia Road to Davos Road and Ashberry Boulevard as a result.

Few details are available at this point, but police say it is possible the victim was struck by as many as two vehicles.

Officers originally said the boy had life-threatening injuries, and was being rushed to a trauma hospital. The teen was then pronounced dead either en route to the hospital, or at the hospital, police say.

The drivers remained at the scene and the boy's next of kin have been notified, according to investigators.

Anyone who was a witness or anyone with dashcam footage is being asked to contact police.