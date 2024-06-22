Boy, 16, charged over sex attack on park jogger

A 16-year-old boy has been charged over an incident in which a woman was sexually assaulted as she jogged in a park.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman was jogging with another woman in Queen's Park in Bolton on Friday morning when she was "dragged away".

The victim's friend was also assaulted as she tried to intervene, GMP said.

The teenager has been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, kidnap and stalking.

GMP said the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with attempted robbery.

Police said a man in his 50s had been approached by a teenager who "demanded money and car keys" at 06:00 GMT - around 15 minutes before the jogger was attacked.

Det Insp Carla Deighton said officers "are now supporting the victims who are understandably shaken".

“I hope our quick response shows how seriously we take incidents of robbery and sexual assault," she added.

