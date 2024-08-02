Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Emergency services were called after one man was shot and three others stabbed [BBC]

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four people were injured during armed disorder in Walsall, police have said.

A 26-year old man who was arrested on suspicion of wounding on Thursday has been bailed by West Midlands Police.

The force has also extended the use of extra stop and search powers across the town, which will now be in place until 10:00 BST on Saturday.

The Section 60 powers enable officers to stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds.

West Midlands Police said four men were taken to hospital after reports of fighting and a gun being fired at a car in Reedswood Lane, Birchills, at about 23:50 on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it treated a man who had been shot near the junction of Old Birchills and Reedswood Lane.

It added another patient was treated for serious injuries and both then transferred to a major trauma centre.

"Two further patients were treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being handed over to hospital," the service added.

In an update on Friday, police said one man was discharged from hospital shortly after, arrested and taken into custody while three other men remained in hospital.

None of the men were believed to be in a life-threatening condition, according to police.

They said they knew other people were involved and were now working to identify them.

“We're working to establish why this happened and we'd ask anyone with information to speak to us.

“Such violence is unacceptable and won't be tolerated,” a spokesperson said.

