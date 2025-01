Boy, 16, arrested under terror act outside mosque in Scotland

The boy was arrested on Thursday morning outside Inverclyde Islamic Centre - Google Earth

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested under the Terrorism Act outside a mosque in Inverclyde.

Police Scotland said on Thursday, at around 9am, the boy was taken into custody in connection with terror offences outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre, Greenock.

Police say they are speaking with members of the community to provide reassurance in the meantime.

Anyone with concerns has been asked to contact Police Scotland.

More to follow