Boy, 16, charged with manslaughter after alleged gunpoint carjacking near Brisbane

A woman was killed and two police officers were injured in a fatal crash at Murrumba Downs after an alleged carjacking north of Brisbane. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter after a fatal crash north of Brisbane that followed an alleged carjacking at gunpoint.

The teenager was taken into custody after a 69-year-old woman was killed and two police officers injured in the “harrowing” collision on Thursday.

Police allege a woman was held up at gunpoint at Griffin about 9.30am and an Audi was stolen by the 16-year-old, prompting officers to set up a cordon in the area.

The Audi was allegedly seen travelling through a nearby Murrumba Downs intersection 15 minutes later, hitting a Toyota sedan.

Police said the Audi had then hit an unmarked police vehicle at the intersection. Two officers were taken to hospital.

The driver of the Toyota was trapped in her car and died at the scene despite paramedics’ attempts to resuscitate her.

The accused teenager was taken to hospital and placed under police guard.

The two officers were treated for minor injuries then discharged.

Police said a search of the Audi had located a firearm. The boy was charged with manslaughter, armed robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, as well as two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Brisbane childrens court on Friday.

The Queensland premier, David Crisafulli, said he was receiving regular briefings and flagged a government response in coming days.

“I’ll have more to say about the circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking situation in the days ahead,” he said. Our priority is to support the family, first responders and a community grieving an unimaginable tragedy.

“While police get to work, I want Queenslanders to know our Government is prepared to respond, as we must.

“I want to assure Queenslanders we stand ready to offer support and the action required for a state reeling from this tragedy.”

The woman’s family was “owed answers”, Crisafulli said.