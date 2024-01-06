Boy, 16, charged with murder of Harry Pitman

Harry Pitman, 16, who was fatally stabbed in north-west London on New Year's Eve

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Harry Pitman in north London on New Year’s Eve.

Harry Pitman, who was also 16, had gathered with friends to watch fireworks before he was stabbed to death in Primrose Hill park, Camden, shortly before midnight.

The suspect, who is from Westminster and cannot be named because of his age, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

He was charged in the early hours of Saturday and will face Highbury Magistrates’ Court later.

