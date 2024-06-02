Boy, 16, dies in hospital after being seriously injured in disturbance

A 16-year-old boy has died in hospital two days after being seriously injured during a disturbance in the Cranhill area of Glasgow.

He has been named by police as Kory McCrimmon from Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Greenfield Park in Eskbank Street at about 20:15 on Friday.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died on Sunday afternoon.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged and is due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police Scotland said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.