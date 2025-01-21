Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of sending abusive messages to Arsenal star Kai Havertz's wife

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sending malicious communications in connection with the investigation into social media abuse against Kai Havertz’s wife, Hertfordshire Police said.

It comes after the Premier League star’s wife Sophia – who is expecting her first child with the Germany international – reposted two abhorrent messages she received on Instagram following Arsenal’s FA Cup exit earlier this month.

Havertz missed a penalty in the shootout as the Gunners lost out to rivals Manchester United at the Emirates on January 12.

Hertfordshire Constabulary on Tuesday confirmed a 17-year-old boy from St Albans has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.

The force said he has been bailed while inquiries continue.

Last week, Arsenal tasked data technology company Signify with determining the identity of the abusers and Hertfordshire Police subsequently launched an investigation.

Earlier this month, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta called for action to be taken against people who post abuse on social media.

The Spaniard said: “It’s incredible, honestly. We really have to do something about it, because accepting that and hiding this has terrible consequences.

“It’s something we have to eradicate from the game because it’s so cynical and dependent to a result of an action. There is no other industry like this.”