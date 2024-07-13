Boy, 17 charged after attack at gurdwara in Gravesend

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after an attack at a Sikh place of worship in Kent.

Police were called to the Sri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend on Thursday evening to reports of a disturbance inside the premises and two women being assaulted outside.

While two women were treated for cuts and bruises, no one was seriously injured and officers recovered a bladed weapon.

A 17-year-old boy, who can't be identified because of his age, was arrested at the scene.

On Saturday, he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, using or threatening unlawful violence, threats to kill, threatening a person with a bladed weapon and possessing a bladed article in a public place.

The teenager later appeared at Maidstone Crown Court, where he was further charged with attempted grievous bodily harm.

He was granted bail, but was immediately detained by officers for a mental health assessment and will next appear at Medway Youth Court on Thursday.

Kent Police chief superintendent Angie Chapman said: "This is an isolated incident and our initial enquiries suggest it is not terrorism-related.

"We are treating it as religiously aggravated. It was upsetting for local people and our officers will remain on patrol in the area for reassurance and engagement with the community.

"I would like to thank the local community for their ongoing support and assistance while this investigation continues."