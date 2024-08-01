Boy, 17, charged with murders of three young girls in Southport stabbing attack

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murders of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were fatally stabbed on Monday when a knifeman entered the dance class on Hart Street in Southport, Merseyside.

Eight other children suffered knife wounds – with five of them in a critical condition – while two adults were also critically hurt.

Violent disorder has broken out across the country following the attack, with more than 100 people arrested at a protest in Whitehall on Wednesday night.

Speaking at a press conference just after midnight on Thursday, Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Serena Kennedy said: “A 17-year old-boy from Banks has been charged with the murders of Bebe, Elsie Dot and Alice, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article following the tragic incident in Southport on Monday July 29.

“The 17 year old cannot be named for legal reasons as he’s under 18.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear (today), Thursday August 1, at Liverpool Magistrates Court, Derby Square.

“Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and counter-terrorism police in the North West.”

The boy, who was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, is from the village of Banks, just outside Southport.

Sarah Hammond, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

A police van was set alight as trouble flared during the far-right protest on Tuesday (Richard McCarthy/PA)

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the victims at a vigil in Southport on Tuesday evening, but violence later erupted outside a mosque in the town with 53 police officers and three police dogs injured.

Five men have been arrested following the violence.

After rioting broke out, Elsie’s mother, Jenni Stancombe, wrote on Facebook: “This is the only thing that I will write, but please please stop the violence in Southport tonight.

“The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don’t need this.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said rioters had “hijacked” a vigil for victims and will “feel the full force of the law”, while Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the rioting as “violent attacks from thugs on the streets”, which she branded “appalling”.

On Wednesday, a clean up operation took place outside the mosque, with residents coming together to clear roads where fires had been set and rebuild walls which had been knocked down.

Police called in support from neighbouring forces in case of further disorder, but the seaside town appeared to remain quiet on Wednesday evening, however unrest developed in other areas of the country.

Protesters, chanting “you’re not English any more” and throwing bottles and cans at police in riot gear, were detained on Whitehall.

Police officers on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A Met Police spokesman said: “Over 100 people have been arrested for offences including violent disorder, assault on an emergency worker, and breach of protest conditions.

“Some officers suffered minor injuries.”

In Hartlepool, County Durham, a police car was set alight and glass bottles and eggs were thrown at officers.

Chief Superintendent David Sutherland said: “At this stage we believe the protest is in connection with the incident in Southport earlier this week.

“Our officers are facing missiles, glass bottles and eggs being thrown at them and have made arrests as they remain in the area to protect the safety of those living in the community.”