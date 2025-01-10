Boy, 17, stabbed to death at Bedford bus station

A "popular, well-liked" 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Bedford.

Thomas Taylor was attacked by a group of males at 5.50pm on Wednesday as he walked along Greenhill Street, close to Bedford bus station, officers said.

He was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries and died a short time later.

A murder inquiry has been launched.

The attackers have not been caught. They were described as black and wearing dark clothes. They ran away in the direction of Hassett Street and Greyfriars car park, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias said: "This is an absolutely shocking incident in which a teenage boy has been stabbed to death in a busy town centre.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation and supporting Thomas's family at this incredibly difficult time for them.

"I would urge anyone who saw what happened or has any information to come forward and speak to police and help us bring those responsible to justice.

"We're aware that there are images and videos circulating on social media, please refrain from sharing any such clips and instead contact police."

Bedford Academy headteacher Chris Deller said: "We are deeply upset and shocked to hear the sad news that a Bedford Academy student has lost their life."

He described Thomas as a "popular, well-liked, and respected lad" who had recently finished Year 11, before heading onto sixth form.

"Our focus now is on supporting the family through such a difficult period, whilst helping our students and wider community to come to terms with such a tragic loss," he added.