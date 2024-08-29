Boy, 3, dies at Chris Evans’ CarFest as Hampshire Police investigate

A toddler has died after being taken ill at Chris Evan’s family friendly festival CarFest 2024.

The boy, aged 3, suffered a “medical episode” at the festival headlined by Richard Ashcroft and Johnny Marr at 11pm on Saturday August 24.

He was rushed to a hospital off site where he tragically passed away.

Hampshire Police said it was now probing the youngster’s “unexpected” death.

The force said: “Shortly after 11pm on Saturday, August 24, officers were made aware of a medical episode involving a three-year-old boy at CarFest, Overton.

“The child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away a short time later.

“The death is being treated as unexpected and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Chris Evans has been promoting CarFest on Instagram (Instagram @chrisevanstfi)

A spokesperson for the festival said: “There was a medical incident on the festival site on Saturday, August 24.

“The incident was attended to by the onsite medical and security teams supported by the NHS.

“The patient was taken offsite to hospital.”

Evans founded CarFest in 2011. Billed as “the largest family fundraising festival in the UK”, it raises money for a number of children’s charities, including the Teenage Cancer Trust and Children in Need.

This year’s CarFest featured a diverse lineup including former Top Gear presenter James May, astronaut Tim Peake, Dragon’s Den icon Deborah Meaden, George Clarke of Amazing Spaces with George Clarke and comedian Rob Brydon.

This is a breaking news story... More to follow...