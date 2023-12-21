Hackney knife horror: Boy, 4, stabbed to death in Dalston as police arrest woman on suspicion of murder

Breaking News (Evening Standard)

A four-year-old boy has died after suffering knife injuries at an address in Hackney, according to police.

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were alerted by a call raising concerns about the welfare of a child at an address in Montague Road, Dalston, around 10.50pm on Wednesday.

A Met police spokesperson said: "Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and inside the address they found a four-year-old boy suffering knife injuries.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment but despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he subsequently died from his injuries."

Police said the boy’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

An investigation is under way led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A 41-year-old woman, who was known to the boy, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who leads policing for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “This is an extremely distressing incident which will understandably cause shock and disbelief amongst the local community and those who attended the scene.

“We are working with our partners, including Hackney Council and the school community, to ensure support is there for people who need it.

“Specialist officers from our homicide team are progressing this investigation and continue to work to establish the circumstances of this young child’s death, and the events that led up to it.

"This incident occurred within the home and, while is no wider public safety risk, additional officers will be present in the area as we recognise the impact this will have on the community.”Breaking...