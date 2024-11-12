Boy, 7, is taking the golf world by storm with 12 first-place medals under his belt

A young golfer is taking the junior golf world by storm with 12 first-place medals under his belt at age seven. Mnqobi’s passion for golf began after playing Mario Golf on Nintendo Switch with his father Dominic Chilvers, 38. Eager to support his son's passion, Dominic started taking Mnqobi to play mini-golf, where it quickly became clear that the young boy had a natural talent for the sport. In just three years, Mnqobi has competed in over 40 tournaments, winning a total of 19 medals and seven trophies. Proud dad Dominic says he wants to continue encouraging his son while allowing him to make his own decisions about his future.