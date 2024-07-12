Boy arrested after Sikh worshippers attacked at gurdwara in Gravesend

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack at a Sikh place of worship in Kent.

Police said "a male" armed with a "bladed weapon" reportedly entered the Siri Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend on Thursday evening and "attempted to assault those in attendance".

It was a "very intense and dangerous" incident, an eyewitness involved in restraining the attacker told Sky News.

Children were present and it could have been "a lot worse", the witness added.

"A group of us tried our best to contain the situation for as long as possible to prevent harm to the public."

While two women were treated for cuts and bruises, no one was seriously injured.

Officers were called at 8.10pm and arrested the boy, who is from Gravesend, on both suspicion of attempted murder and a religiously-aggravated public order offence.

They also recovered a bladed weapon from the scene, Kent Police said.

They are not looking for anyone else.

Detective Superintendent Ian Dyball of Kent Police said: "We understand the community's concerns in relation to the events at the gurdwara, however we are treating it as an isolated incident.

"Patrols will remain in the area for reassurance and we thank the community for their ongoing support and assistance."