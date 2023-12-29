Boy with cancer gets dream trip to Legoland
A boy with cancer is getting his dream trip to Legoland.
A boy with cancer is getting his dream trip to Legoland.
On Christmas Day, Marjolaine Rocheleau was looking forward to spending quality time with her grandson, opening presents, baking cookies and playing outside. Instead, she spent the day at CHEO waiting for updates on his condition, after seven-year-old Jayden Hunter was seriously injured in a collision on the evening of Dec. 22. "His pelvis is broken in four different places, and also a vein in his left leg was sectioned in two, and they had to bring the vein back together," Rocheleau said of his
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman has sued her dentist after receiving four root canals, eight dental crowns and 20 fillings in a single visit that she says led to her disfigurement. Kathleen Wilson filed the lawsuit last week in Hennepin County District Court, accusing Dr. Kevin Molldrem of Molldrem Family Dentistry in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, of providing negligent treatment in July 2020 that caused significant injuries to Wilson, along with providing an unsafe dosage of anesthesia and fals
The new carts include a deeper basket and are meant to provide a smoother ride.
The actor and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones are spending their Christmas holiday abroad
“It’s pretty painful but I am so grateful that they did such a great job,” said the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum
Kate Beckinsale revealed toned abs and arms in a yoga video on Instagram. She showed off her flexibility and fans had a lot to say.
“I think that’s kind of been my thing is that no matter what you’re doing, you’re just having some fun,” she says in a new video for The Laundress
Buckingham Palace sources say Prince William and King Charles have a new "rivalry" thanks to Prince William wanting more influence and control over the monarchy.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cher has filed a petition to become a temporary conservator overseeing her son's money, saying the 47-year-old's struggles with mental health issues and addiction have left him unable to manage his assets and potentially put his life in danger. The Oscar and Grammy winning singer and actor on Wednesday filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court that would give her temporary control of the finances of Elijah Blue Allman, her son with musician Gregg Allman. Cher's petition
The Meta CEO shares his three daughters with wife Dr. Priscilla Chan
Shakira took to Instagram to express her gratitude and even shared photos of her parents in front of the statue.
Bryan Johnson eats a vegan diet of solid and blended foods as part of his attempted anti-aging regimen. He recently shared recipes from his diet.
Merry Christmas, every-thumb.
The Queen of Pop enjoyed some time with her loved ones over Christmas while on a break from her current world tour.
Princess Charlene of Monaco looked amazing in a red tartan maxi skirt for a festive appearance in the principality alongside Prince Albert – see her best festive look to date
Starting January 1, a drug that thousands of patients depend on to help them breathe will disappear from pharmacy shelves, and doctors are concerned patients may have delays switching to alternatives and getting them covered by insurance.
The pop hitmaker has spoken openly about being a single mom to her two sons
Royal fans noticed King Charles made a departure from his usual style…
The SKKN by Kim founder showed off her natural glow in a TikTok video, which also featured some of daughter North West's getting ready routine
The technology interacts with users the same way the creator would. It's based on hundreds of hours of Reid's content, and fact-checked by her.