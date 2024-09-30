Man bailed over death of eight-year-old boy who was shot at Cumbria farm

A man arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after an eight-year-old boy was shot dead at a farm has been bailed by police.Emergency services were called at around 2.50pm on Saturday to the property near the A66, north of Warcop, Cumbria.The child was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening head and face injuries but tragically died overnight.A firearm was secured at the scene by police, and a man in his 60s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault.He was taken to police custody and later held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.The man was later bailed as police continued their investigations, it was revealed on Sunday evening.Cumbria Police urged any witnesses to come forward.A resident of nearby Brough told the PA news agency he was driving by the scene when he saw medics, police vans and a helicopter.Frank Chalmers, 73, said: “I passed the farm at around about 3pm and I saw the helicopter with its rotors stopped and medics marching up the hill, a lot of police, maybe five police vans. One car was parked in the middle of an empty field.