Boy dies in Rumford car crash

A grieving daughter is furious after 'finding her mum's room on a round the world cruise had been sold to another passenger - within days of her death'. Florence Goldwater died in a Guatemalan hospital in January after falling ill while travelling on the Arcadia. She was 86. Rebecca Williams travelled ashore with her mum to help her get treatment and, after consulting with family, decided to continue with the 100-day trip. But when she reboarded in Hawaii she was shocked to find Florence's room had been sold on - and her belongings "dumped". She described the whole ordeal as "distressing" and says P&O Cruises are profiting off her loss.