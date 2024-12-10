Boy Dropped Supplies by Drone After Getting Lost on Quad Bike

A 10-year-old boy was dropped supplies by drone by a search and rescue team after he got lost while riding a quad bike in Colorado, Douglas County Search and Rescue (DCSAR) said on Monday, December 9.

DCSAR said the rescue happened over the weekend before in the county’s Rampart Range.

Rescuers said they used a drone to communicate with the boy before dropping a package with food, water, a winter hat, and a thermal blanker to the child before teams could get to him.

The service said it was alerted by the boy who, after realizing he was lost, called 911 and stayed in place until help arrived.

“Overjoyed to say it worked out well, and the young rider is OK and back with his family (a priceless reunion),” the rescue service wrote on Facebook. Credit: Douglas County Search and Rescue via Storyful