Boy fatally hit by a car outside party named

The collision occurred outside the Cherry Tree pub in Mersea Road, Colchester, shortly before 21:20 BST on Saturday [Richard Knights/BBC]

A boy who died after being hit by a car has been named locally as Taylen Daniels-Ireton.

The teenager had been at a private party at the Cherry Tree pub, in Mersea Road, Colchester, when he stepped outside and was fatally struck on Saturday night at about 21:20 BST.

A fundraiser launched in memory of the Thomas Lord Audley pupil has raised more than £9,000.

Essex Police said three people were arrested in connection with the incident and its investigation continued.

Wivenhoe Town Football Club said it was "incredibly sad" to hear Taylen, who played for its under-14s side, had died.

"Everyone at the club sends their condolences to the family and friends at this very difficult time," the club posted on social media.

Essex Police said its officers wanted to hear from people who had dash cam footage of the incident [Richard Knights/BBC]

In an email to parents, the Thomas Lord Audley school said its community had been "deeply affected by the death".

The head teacher opened the school on Sunday so staff could offer support and guidance to pupils and give them a place to gather together.

"We are trying to keep the school as normal as possible over the coming days whilst allowing the children opportunities to talk about this tragedy if they wish to," the email read.

Essex Police said officers wanted to hear from anyone who had dashcam footage of the incident and the moments leading up to it.

Follow Essex news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More on this story

Related internet links