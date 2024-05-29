Boy found unresponsive in pool, transported to hospital

SWNS

A mum had a 'glow up' and transformed her "old lady body" to become super fit in her 50s and now feels "stronger" than ever. Billie Steele, 51, hadn't struggled with her weight until she had her second child aged 35 and tipped the scales at 13st 5lbs and a size 16. She lost the weight but found herself gaining it again aged 48 after becoming perimenopausal - reaching 12st 9lbs and a size 14. Billie struggled with depression, drinking and her diet for three years but managed to start making changes after realising the "burden" her health could be on her two children. She hit the gym and turned her life around and is now a ripped 51-year-old.