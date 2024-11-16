Boy George recalls being ultra competitive in the 80s

Boy George was fiercely competitive in the 1980s.

The 63-year-old singer shot to stardom as the lead singer of the pop band Culture Club in the 80s, and he's recalled being ultra competitive with his pop rivals.

He told Sky News: "When you're young, everything's a competition.

"As you get older, you get a bit more confident about who you are and more secure and therefore you're able to enjoy things without feeling threatened. So I think in the '80s, all of us were in competition with each other ... nowadays I'm kind of able to enjoy a lot of bands that I hissed at in the past, you know."

George recalled clashing with Madonna during the 80s, and he's acknowledged that there was never "any kind of warmth" between them.

Despite this, the 'Do You Really Want to Hurt Me' hitmaker is still a big fan of the pop icon.

He shared: "Over the years we sort of met each other, but there's never been any kind of warmth necessarily on either side. But I am a fan ... with me, if I like the music, I don't necessarily have to be best friends with the person ... I can like things without being petty."

George has enjoyed a hugely successful pop career, and he feels "lucky" that he still gets to follow his passion in life.

He reflected: "A lot of stuff I release, no one really hears of it unless they're like a mad hardcore fan.

"I've released 54 tracks in the last year, probably more than any other artist. And I will continue to keep putting stuff out and being creative because it feels like breathing, you know, it feels really enjoyable and I feel lucky that I get to do the thing I love."