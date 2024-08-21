Boy gets out through dog door, drowns in northwest Fort Worth pool, father reports

A 6-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool Tuesday night at a house in northwest Fort Worth, authorities said.

The child’s father reported to police that his son got outside through a dog door, went into the pool and was possibly dead.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the house the 5800 block of Westgate Drive.

The boy had been recovered from the water before officers arrived.

The child, whose name the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released late Tuesday, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Crimes Against Children Unit detectives were notified, and police were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the drowning.