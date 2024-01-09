‘The Boy and the Heron’ producer reacts to historic Golden Globes win

[Source]

“The Boy and the Heron” made history Sunday night by becoming the first Japanese film to win best animated feature at the Golden Globe Awards.

Winning the competition: Released in the U.S. on Dec. 8, the Studio Ghibli film bested fellow nominees “Elemental,” “Suzume,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Wish” to win best animated picture at this year’s Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. The victory is not only Japan’s first, but Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli and U.S. distributor GKIDS’ as well.

Joe Hisaishi, who composed the film's score, was nominated for best original score for a motion picture.

A ray of hope: While the filmmakers could not attend the event, Studio Ghibli co-founder and “The Boy and the Heron” producer Toshio Suzuki said the news gives him “a very special feeling” and that he hopes it brings smiles, “even if only a little,” to those affected by the recent earthquake in Japan.

“Since the beginning of the year, Japan has been hit by a series of tragic earthquakes and accidents,” Suzuki said in a statement. “When I hear the reports of many people still waiting for rescue in the disaster areas, I am filled with a sense of despair. In such a situation, I hope the bright news of winning an award can bring a smile to everyone’s face, even if only a little.”

What’s next: With its Golden Globe victory, “The Boy and the Heron” positions itself as a strong contender for Best Animated Feature Film at the upcoming Oscars. Miyazaki won the Academy Award category in 2003 for his 2001 classic “Spirited Away.”

