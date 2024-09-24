Boy Meets World actress Trina McGee announces miscarriage

Boy Meets World star Trina McGee said she suffered a miscarriage after announcing her pregnancy at the age of 54.

The actress said it was “very hard to face the fact” that the dream of expanding her family was “not going to happen at this point in the junction”.

McGee, who is now 55, confirmed on the Tamron Hall Show: “I did lose the baby.

“It wasn’t expected, it was closer to the end of the first trimester. We really don’t have any real reasons why.

“I was still so grateful to have the experience of being able to conceive at this age and at this time,” with her husband of 16 years, Marcello Thedford.

Marcello Thedford and Trina McGee at The Mi Amor Gala and Safe Passage Unite Leaders (WENN Rights/Alamy)

McGee shares two children with her ex-husband Courtland Davis, from whom she split in 2001, and has another from a previous relationship.

“I wanted that chance to really pour into a child all the knowledge that I have and get the results of this amazing human being that I have in my mind, given what me and my husband have to offer,” she said.

After the miscarriage, McGee said she experienced a “lot of depression”, describing it as “hard to get out of bed”.

It comes after McGee announced her pregnancy in June on Instagram.

The US sitcom star is best known for her role as Angela Moore, the love interest of Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong) from 1997 to 2000 in Boy Meets World – which followed a group of teenagers juggling school, friends and romance.

Her other roles include 1990s series such as Martin, Family Matters and The Sinbad Show.

She most recently appeared in the 2023 film Classmates.