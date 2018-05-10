This Boy Meets World debate about Cory's backyard is tearing the internet apart

If you’re a Boy Meets World fan, you might want to sit down for this one. A fan of the show recently tweeted a question concerning a pretty big part of the series “mythology,” and things became so heated that even Topanga and big brother Eric got involved. And it all had to do with Feeny’s yard.

All fans know that Mr. Feeny, beloved school teacher, lived super close to the Matthews family. It’s part of the reason he had such a special bond with Cory and Eric. However, was Feeny’s house located next to the Matthews’ house, or behind it? Kyle Simpson, a mega-fan, initially posed the question on Instagram and received a literal 50/50 response. So on May 8th he expanded his sample size, sending the below tweet out into the world.

A generation divided.



This needs to be bigger than my IG poll. This could fundamentally change who we are as a whole.



Please weigh in @BenSavage @RiderStrong @daniellefishel @willfriedle#BoyMeetsWorld #tgif







— Kyle Simpson (@lowellpro) May 9, 2018

Will Friedle, who played Eric, chimed in with his two cents, saying he firmly believed it was 100% the side door.

It was the kitchen door on the side of the house kids...

But then he changed his mind after pulling out a script…which specifically said “backyard.”

I was always raised to admit when I am wrong so...here it is folks. Directly from one of our shooting scripts. All hail Toganga! #IStillConsiderItTheSide

Not everyone agreed. Some fans even sketched out the house.

Or it could also be

I'm no artist, but I distinctly remember this being the layout of the house. Backyard confirmed.

Topanga, aka Danielle Fishel, also jumped in.

Backyard. It was clearly the backyard. The Matthews' backyard butted up to Feeney's backyard. Ya weirdos.

We pull up and pick Cory up from the FRONT DOOR (thus the street). So, the side of the house is clearly behind the couch in the family room and the back of the house is out the kitchen.

However, some fans were quick to point out that certain dialogue no longer makes sense if that were the case.

Agree with you completely, but there's a Continuity error because at one point Feeny complains about Eric's car in front of his house. Why would lazy Eric park two blocks away.

Regardless of whether it’s the side yard or the backyard, let’s not forget what’s important: The Matthews were just lucky to have wise Mr. Feeny so close by.

Now (because we obviously have to ask), what are your thoughts? Backyard or side?