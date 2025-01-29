Boy playing with Nerf gun stopped by armed police

The boy's mother says he was playing with a Nerf gun in a park when stopped by armed police [Jonathan Brady/PA Wire]

A mother says her 13-year-old son is "still in shock" and "struggling to sleep" after armed police confronted him and a friend while they played with a Nerf gun in a park.

Annette, from Hove, Sussex, said the boys had been playing with the plastic gun in Greenleas Recreation Ground after dark on Saturday.

She said she was told two armed officers emerged from an unmarked car running towards the boys screaming "get down, get down".

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Toy guns should only be used on private property, with permission from the landowner."

Annette told BBC Radio Sussex: "When I arrived at the park there were already four police cars and eight to 10 officers around the boys.

"When the armed officers realised they were holding toy guns they started talking to the boys.

"I was so scared. It was unbelievable. I can only imagine how the boys were feeling at that moment.

"It was a bit out of proportion. It looked a bit like an American action movie. It was too much."

Annette says her son is struggling to sleep and is still shaken after the incident [Family handout]

She said the officers were "very apologetic" afterwards and "really nice".

But she added: "My son is very shaken up. He doesn't want to play in the park any more."

Sussex Police confirmed it received a report of young people with a suspected firearm in Hangleton Way at around 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: "Officers including armed officers attended, where it was established that these were children playing with a toy gun.

"Words of advice were given to the two boys and a parent, and the police response was stood down shortly after.

"We continue to advise young people, their parents and carers, to ensure toys, airsoft guns, BB guns or similar items are used safely and legally."

