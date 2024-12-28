Boy Scout Troop 712 offers Christmas tree pickup and recycling
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
BEST OF 2024: No question was off limits in Yahoo Canada's candid and emotional conversation with the "Closer Together" author.
The fashion designer is mom to daughters Cecilia and Josephine
The country icon shared a holiday snap, and some Christmas wishes, with fans on Instagram on Dec. 25
"Cooking and cooking for holidays. Too exhausting. Yes, I like my food better. So do they. Let them cook it."
This former Lightning forward is reportedly not against becoming a Maple Leaf.
Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster are heartbroken this Christmas after the shock death of their dearest friend, music producer Richard Perry
A classic for Christmas.
King Charles hosted the traditional royal Christmas at Sandringham in 2024, but the private home may not have enough bedrooms to accommodate all his relatives.
And it's not the first time she's done it, either.
Things are getting serious.
Prince William's "secret sister" Laura Lopes attended the royal Christmas this year.
Paris Hilton was spotted shopping with her husband Carter Reum and looked unrecognisable with brunette hair.
An NHL Insider chimes in on what he thinks is going on between the Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine situation
The actor-singer opted for some added sparkle in a Dec. 26 Instagram post
There really is a special kind of beauty in a Walmart parking lot sunset I feel only Americans could appreciate.
"Being together for the holidays makes me so happy," Victoria captioned a family photo shared to Instagram
The former couple reunited to exchange presents ahead of the holiday.
The youngest of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three kids also poignantly held tightly to his mother’s hand while on the Dec. 25 walkabout at Sandringham
Coronation Street's Joseph Brown will make a shocking admission in upcoming scenes after being overcome with guilt.
The Giudice girls made some bold style statements with their Christmas fits