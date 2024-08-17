Boy summits Ben Nevis in memory of Everest climber

A schoolboy has summited Britain's highest mountain in memory of his climbing idol who is presumed dead after a fall on Everest.

Eight-year-old William Knox followed Daniel Paterson's journey to summit the 29,032ft (8,849m) peak earlier this year.

The 39-year-old co-owner of a Wakefield gym and his local guide went missing after they were hit by falling ice as they descended Everest on 21 May.

Inspired by Mr Paterson, the youngster took on the challenge to raise money for Wakefield Hospice and his school Wrenthorpe Academy.

Mum Natalie Knox, who is a member of Mr Paterson's gym, Wakefield Crossfit, said his father visited the family before William's climb to donate and wish William luck.

"It was really touching to have his support and the last thing he said to us was to keep William safe up there."

Ms Knox said William, who has been climbing since the age of four, and Mr Paterson had struck up a friendship over their shared love for adventure.

Wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Mr Paterson on, it took William just under four hours to summit the 4,413ft (1.3km) Scottish mountain on Wednesday.

When he reached the top, William shouted "I've only gone and done it", before placing a picture of Mr Paterson on the summit shelter.

Despite the terrain being "steep slippery and very rocky", the youngster managed to complete "a few press ups" during his four-hour descent.

Ms Knox, 43, said although her and William's dad Adrian found the walk "brutal", he was "full of energy and enthusiasm all the way up".

She added: "He passed a lot of adults walking up and at points he was jogging. He just had a smile on his face all day.

"He's raised more than £5,000 now for charity now through his fundraisers.

"We're so very, very proud of him and we tell him that every day."

