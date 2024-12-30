Boyfriend Allegedly Promised Girlfriend's Mom, 'I'll Get Her Home Safe.' Now He's Accused of Murdering Her

A Nevada man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, who was a beloved tattoo artist.

Markeem Benson is charged with open murder in connection with the death of 33-year-old Renise Wolfe, Clark County, Nev., court records indicate.

Police say Wolfe was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment in North Las Vegas, Nev., on Dec. 21, according to reports from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, KSNV and Fox 5.

A GoFundMe started by a friend of Wolfe’s has raised over $10,000 for her memorial service.

“With her love for art, mixed with her ambitions to enjoy work, 'Nene' quickly obtained her license and became a tattoo artist,” the organizer wrote. “For the last 15 years, clientele and reputation flourished as she perfected her craft. She touched many souls sharing her passion and craft with hundreds.”

The organizer also claimed that Benson had made a promise to Wolfe’s mother before her death, a claim that her mother also made to the Review-Journal.

“I’ll get her home safe,” Benson allegedly said, Wolfe’s mother, Tracy Coleman, claimed to the paper. “I’ll take care of her, I promise.”

Benson is charged with open murder and possession of a gun, according to court records. It is not immediately clear if he has entered a plea. He is currently in custody after being denied bail, 8 News Now reported.

During Benson’s court appearance on Thursday, Dec. 26, 8 News Now reported that a fight broke out in the courtroom after Wolfe’s father, a retired police officer, allegedly charged at Benson’s brother.

The outlet reported that Wolfe’s family claimed Benson’s brother had taunted them in court.

